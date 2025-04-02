VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Short Interest Update

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,490,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 22,760,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VF from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

VF Trading Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in VF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 211,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 5,180,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,837. VF has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Featured Stories

