VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Short Interest Update

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,490,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 22,760,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VF from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in VF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 211,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 5,180,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,837. VF has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46.

VF (NYSE:VFCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

