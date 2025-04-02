Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 536,500 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of HCTI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

