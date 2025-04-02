Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 536,500 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Healthcare Triangle Stock Down 19.2 %
Shares of HCTI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.07.
About Healthcare Triangle
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Triangle
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.