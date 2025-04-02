Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 73783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
