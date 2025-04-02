Greenbriar Sustainable Living (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Shares Down 69.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) fell 69.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Stock Down 69.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

About Greenbriar Sustainable Living

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.

