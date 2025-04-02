Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 27,831,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,336,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 4.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

