Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. 142,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 144,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Cenntro Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenntro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cenntro by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

