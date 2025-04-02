H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 27,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 28,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

