Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in DaVita by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $151.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.64 and a 1-year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.