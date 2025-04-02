Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $13.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 165,913 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

