OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,651,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 245.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 280,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $937.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.49.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.