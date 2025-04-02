Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

PBHC stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 4.28%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $40,330.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $254,786.10. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Tascarella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,353. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,556 shares of company stock worth $128,803 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

