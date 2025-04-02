Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2822 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 28.5% increase from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRF opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $53.26.
About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF
