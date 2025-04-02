Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2822 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 28.5% increase from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRF opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (GPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to track an index of broad US preferred stock and hybrid securities. The fund aims to provide high monthly income, with lower correlation to interest rates, relative to other asset classes GPRF was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

