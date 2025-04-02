Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 108 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $232,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 44,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $176.39 and a 12-month high of $242.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

