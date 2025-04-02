Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,877,450. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

