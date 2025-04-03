Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 185.37 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.45). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 185.60 ($2.43), with a volume of 1,629,118 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier Foods

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.53.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tania Howarth purchased 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,707.04 ($16,649.69). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 367,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.32), for a total transaction of £650,744.04 ($852,652.04). Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.