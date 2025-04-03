James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,210.27 ($15.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,060 ($13.89). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.49), with a volume of 11,181 shares.

James Latham Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £210.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.43.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

