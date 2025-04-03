Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 3rd (AM, ARE, AU, BLBD, BUD, CSWC, EMR, ENTG, ESRT, FC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 3rd:
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.