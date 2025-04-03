Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 3rd (AM, ARE, AU, BLBD, BUD, CSWC, EMR, ENTG, ESRT, FC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 3rd:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

