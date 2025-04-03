Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 3rd (AM, ARE, AU, BLBD, BUD, CSWC, EMR, ENTG, ESRT, FC)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 3rd:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.