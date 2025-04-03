Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 25,920,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 28,461,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £598,126.54, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.