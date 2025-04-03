Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.97 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 459.66 ($6.02). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 439 ($5.75), with a volume of 60,956 shares traded.

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £101.79 million, a PE ratio of 93.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 442.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.90. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is 300.89%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

