Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 31,422,539 shares.

Global Petroleum Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £6.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).

