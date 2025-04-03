Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.02. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6,389 shares changing hands.

Bengal Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

