TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 159,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
