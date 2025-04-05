Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.47 and last traded at $94.47. Approximately 70 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.56.

Gecina Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28.

Gecina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.