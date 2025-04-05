Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 35,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Sernova Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

