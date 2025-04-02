Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Strong Sell Rating

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBSFY stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

