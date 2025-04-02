Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.2 days.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of SFFYF stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

