Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.2 days.
Signify Stock Performance
Shares of SFFYF stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.
About Signify
