Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,644 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 158.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.78. The stock has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

