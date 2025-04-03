Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

EPAC stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.18. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

