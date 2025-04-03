Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.54% and a negative net margin of 49.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 118,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

