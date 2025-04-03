Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Cut to “Hold” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Exro Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,533.73% and a negative return on equity of 83.07%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exro Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Exro Technologies
Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.
