iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 12.8 %

BATS:EFV opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

