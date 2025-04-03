Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Announces Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:AHODF)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
Shares of AHODF opened at C$37.38 on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of C$27.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.56.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- First Watch Restaurant Group: A First-Rate Small-Cap Growth Stock
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.