Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Announces Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:AHODF)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of AHODF opened at C$37.38 on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of C$27.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.56.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

