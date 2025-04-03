OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSMJ opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

