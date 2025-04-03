Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.