Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KE. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 995.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $393.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

