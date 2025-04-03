StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 710,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 309,517 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $461,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:XDEC opened at $36.99 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $226.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.