Hamster Kombat Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $145.90 Million (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Hamster Kombat has a total market capitalization of $145.90 million and approximately $55.64 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00214473 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $33,422,778.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

