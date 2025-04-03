Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC Takes $15.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 9.9% of Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.