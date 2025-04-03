Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.22.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

