980 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,972,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $24,122,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,742,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,270,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TXNM opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

