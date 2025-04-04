Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $97.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

