DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 462,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 180,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About DMG Blockchain Solutions
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.
