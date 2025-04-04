Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

FBYD opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

