Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
FBYD opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $13.25.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
