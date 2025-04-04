Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 88,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

