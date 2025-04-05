5,063 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Acquired by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.