GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €54.78 ($60.20) and traded as low as €54.05 ($59.40). GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €55.10 ($60.55), with a volume of 420,315 shares traded.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

