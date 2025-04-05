MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 224418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.47.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

