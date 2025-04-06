Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,430 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 208,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 529,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the period.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS JUCY opened at $22.63 on Friday. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

About Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

