Thames Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up 3.4% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in BILL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of BILL by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

BILL stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,953.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

