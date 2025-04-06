Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 5,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Thursday, March 27th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 11,200 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,168.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$93,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.42 per share, with a total value of C$252,600.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of WCP opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.