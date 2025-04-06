Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 5,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.
Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 27th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 11,200 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,168.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$93,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.42 per share, with a total value of C$252,600.00.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of WCP opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.
Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.52.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
